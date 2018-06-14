9to5Toys Lunch Break: 13″ MacBook Air $650, Beats Solo3 Headphones $159, Mac App Bundle $2, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air on sale from $650 shipped, today only at Best Buy
Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones get 20% discount to $159 shipped
Beat the avg. price at $1 and rising to score the entire 2018 Super Mac Bundle
B&H Father’s Day Sale: latest 9.7-inch iPad $299, high-end MacBooks, much more
Best Buy Father’s Day sale has up to $350 off MacBooks, Beats Headphones, TVs, much more
Best Buy launches BOGO free iPhone offer on X and 8/Plus
Apple’s previous-generation 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi 128GB: $329 (Orig. $429)
Apple Watch Series 3 now $50 off for Father’s Day, from $279 shipped
Apple HomePod on sale for $300 shipped via Best Buy, open-box $276
Nike takes 20% off clearance items: Dri-FIT, Jordan, FREE Runners, much more
This week’s best iTunes movie deals: various Disney films $15, 4K from $5, $1 rental, more
Amazon Blu-ray Sale from $10: Black Panther, Greatest Showman, much more
The stellar Monument Valley 2 for iOS gets rare price drop today: $2 (Reg. $5)
- Minimoog Model D synth for iOS drops to $10 on the App Store (Reg. $15)
- Enter a dystopian future in Beholder for iOS, now matching all-time low at $3
- The Goat Simulator games are a must-try, now $1 ea. on the App Store (Reg. $5)
- This War of Mine survival game for Mac hits lowest in years at $6 (Reg. $19)
MORE NEW DEALS:
Anki Overdrive Fast & Furious Edition down to $120 shipped (Reg. $150), today only
- eBay launches BOGO 20% off tech promo code
- Store your MacBook in Case Logic’s 14-inch Huxton Attaché for $12 (Reg. up to $40)
- Cubii Under Desk Bluetooth Elliptical w/ Apple HealthKit for $249 ($100 off)
- Tidy up your gear with this highly-rated cable organizer at $11 Prime shipped
- Anker unveils new Soundcore Space NC headphones, affordable soundbar
- Samsung’s SmartThings Multi-sensor falls to second lowest all-time at $20 (20% off)
- ViewSonic’s 4K Home Theater Projector w/ HDMI now $300+ off for today only
- Kingston’s 240GB Internal SSD falls to new Amazon low at $55 (Reg. up to $70)
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Foldable Solar Charger from $42 shipped, more
- Combat neck strain w/ this height-adjustable monitor stand at $14 Prime shipped
- Bring 3 USB ports and more back to your Mac w/ Aukey’s USB-C hub at $13 (25% off)
- Logitech’s Pro Gaming Keyboard and Mouse bundle returns to $99 ($50 off)
- Pick up the Nintendo Switch Labo Robot Kit from $56 today (Reg. $78+)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Life Is Strange, Boximize, more
- Huge deals on PS VR at up to $100 off: Skyrim Bundle w/ controllers $240, more
- Nintendo Switch w/ carrying case & screen protector: $280 ($320+ value)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Splatoon 2 $42, God of War from $43, more
- DEWALT Cordless Drill Kit + Circular Saw now $138 at Amazon (Reg. $220+)
- Swiss+Tech 19-in-1 Micro Pocket Multi-tools: 2-Pack from $5 Prime shipped
- Amazon has Handmade Leather/Canvas Messenger Bags at $34 shipped today
- Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale extra 25% off: Nike, adidas, Coach, Cole Haan, more
- Women’s swim and sleepwear that’s perfect for summer from $12 Prime shipped
- Eddie Bauer discounts everything sitewide to 40% off when you use this promo code
- Macy’s Father’s Day Event offers 25% off Cole Haan, Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, more
- TUMI luggage and accessories as low as $33 + free shipping at Gilt
E3 2018 Announcements & Deals:
- Microsoft E3 2018 Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 4, Cyberpunk 2077, Gears 5 and more
- EA E3 2018 Battlefield V battle royale, Anthem, FIFA 19, more ahead of E3
- Bethesda E3 2018 Fallout 76, Elder Scrolls VI & iOS, Starfield, more
- Square-Enix E3 Showcase details Just Cause 4, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, more
- Ubisoft unveils Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, The Division 2, Beyond Good & Evil 2, more at E3
- Microsoft E3 2018 Deals Xbox One X $400 ($100 off), more
- Sony’s E3 2018 Deals PS4 Pro $50 off, Controllers $40, more
- Sony E3 2018 Digital PSN Deals Last Guardian $15, Last of Us PS4 $10, more
- More E3 2018 stories, news and deals…
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
OriginX delivers 100 favorite retro titles in a gorgeous wall-mounted console [Gallery]
Garmin’s vívoactive 3 Music lets you play songs and make payments from your wrist
8Bitdo’s E3 announcement touts GameBoy, SNES, and other retro-themed gamepads
- Cyberpunk 2077 is the FPS open-world RPG to watch out for, here’s everything we know so far
- Official E3 Xbox swag is now available for purchase online but it’s selling out quick
- Best shorts under $25 for men & women to beat the summer heat
- Quick hands-on w/ Nomad’s new battery-equipped Lightning cable
- MoviePass will soon let subscribers bring friends, family plans being considered
- Sony shows Kingdom Hearts 3 Special Edition PS4 Pro Console bundle at E3 2018
- How do you decide between HomeKit, Google Assistant, and Alexa?
- Alife x Crocs collaborate for a luxurious line of unique clogs with integrated socks
- The Force is strong with these new Luke, Leia and Boba Fett LEGO BrickHeadz figures
- Amazon announces expanded Whole Foods benefits for Prime members, new deals for June
- Target’s new ‘Made by Design’ home collection is simple and modern with 750+ items
- You can now pre-order Fallout 76 gear, including your very own Pip-Boy 2000
- Review: Audioengine stays true w/ stellar sound on new A5+ speakers
- Lightform’s first augmented reality projection device offers ‘theme park-level special effects’
- Amazon’s new home line ‘Desert Modern Style’ is affordable and great for summer
- Nintendo has released a new action-puzzle game based entirely on sushi
- ASUS reinvents the laptop trackpad w/ ScreenPad on latest ZenBook Pro 15
- NVIDIA SHIELD TV: The best tech device you’ve probably never used
- Anker teams up with Nintendo to release two new Switch PowerCore portable chargers
- Amazon announces Fire TV Cube, an Apple TV competitor that controls your entire home theater
- Review: Wally Case for iPhone X with a hidden wallet is great for fans of Apple’s leather case
- Mad Max developer unveils new open-world shooter inspired by Stranger Things [Video]
- Amazon Echo Look leaves invite-only beta period, available for all at $200 shipped
- Asus announces new VivoWatch BP sporting blood pressure tracking, 28-day battery, more
- V-MODA’s upgraded Codex Edition Crossfade 2 Wireless Headphones, available now
- Amazon Prime Day 2018 is rapidly approaching, here’s everything we know so far
- JVC updates Everio R camcorder lineup with floating 4K and 1080p models
- Hitman 2 just got leaked ahead of E3, here’s everything we know so far
- Mario Tennis Aces isfree-to-play this weekend, a full three weeks before its official launch
- Timbuk2 releases a new collaboration with Pheobe Dahl for the ultimate travel bag
- Cobra launches its latest Drive HD Dash Cams with prices starting at $140
- LG’s new projector sports 4K, HDR, and portability in a unique, mirrorless design
- Have you ever used Amazon’s Prime Pantry service? Why it’s time to start now…