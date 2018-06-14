New Apple iPhone X tutorial videos show creative ways to shoot photos and video

Apple has just posted five new photography tutorial videos for the iPhone X – though they are equally applicable to other iPhones. The videos cover a creative way to shoot panoramic photos, using burst mode to capture action shots, how to get a dramatic slow-motion video clips and using backlighting to add drama.

There’s also a timely bonus video …

NordVPN

That one pulls together all of the techniques, and more, to illustrate how to shoot a soccer video. All of the videos have soccer as their theme, a nod to the FIFA World Cup.

Apple is going in for the World Cup in a big way, recently adding Siri support, curated news, themed graphics in the Clips app and more.

Apple started a specific YouTube channel for tutorial videos shortly after the iPhone went on sale, though interestingly the latest videos are instead in the company’s main channel.

You can watch each of the videos below – which cram a lot of good tips into some very short clips. If you have any iPhone photography and video tips of your own, please add them in the comments.