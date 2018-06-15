9to5Toys Lunch Break: Apple Watch Series 3 from $279, latest 9.7-inch iPad 128GB $399, 27-inch 5K iMac $200 off, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular 1-Day Sale at Best Buy: cert. refurb models from $319
Apple Watch Series 3 now $50 off for Father’s Day, from $279 shipped
Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi 128GB now available for $399 shipped
Apple’s upgraded 27-inch 5K iMac gets $200 discount at B&H (tax NY/NJ only)
Pad & Quill iPhone X leather/wood cases now 20% off, starting from $26 shipped
Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air on sale from $650 shipped, today only at Best Buy
B&H Father’s Day Sale: latest 9.7-inch iPad $299, high-end MacBooks, much more
Best Buy Father’s Day sale has up to $350 off MacBooks, Beats Headphones, TVs, much more
Best Buy launches BOGO free iPhone offer on X and 8/Plus
Apple’s previous-generation 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi 128GB: $329 (Orig. $429)
Apple HomePod on sale for $300 shipped via Best Buy, open-box $276
Nike takes 20% off clearance items: Dri-FIT, Jordan, FREE Runners, much more
This week’s best iTunes movie deals: various Disney films $15, 4K from $5, $1 rental, more
Download Street Fighter IV on iPhone/iPad for just $2 right now (Reg. $5)
- Minimoog Model D synth for iOS drops to $10 on the App Store (Reg. $15)
- Enter a dystopian future in Beholder for iOS, now matching all-time low at $3
- The Goat Simulator games are a must-try, now $1 ea. on the App Store (Reg. $5)
August Smart Lock Pro + Connect Wi-Fi Bridge & Smart Keypad bundle $279 ($358 value)
MORE NEW DEALS:
DODOcase offers 20% off bespoke iPhone/iPad cases, leather folios, accessories, more
- Score the unlocked Google Pixel 32GB Smartphone for $330 shipped
- Haggar revamps your wardrobe with an extra 30% off sitewide: shorts, dress pants, more
- Rare gift card deals at up to 20% off: adidas, Best Buy, Guitar Center, many more
- Secure your connected devices w/ the CUJO Smart Firewall at $125 (50% off)
- Score a 2-pack of Arlo Q Indoor 1080p Wi-Fi Cameras for $250 ($50 off)
- DSW takes up to an extra 25% off your order: Cole Haan, Sperry, ASICS, more
- Amazon Prime Day 2018: tips, tricks and recommendations for July’s event
- Smartphone Accessories: MFi UNBREAKcable Lightning Cable $6 Prime shipped, more
- Ralph Lauren’s polo shirts, swim trunks, shoes and more: extra 25% off
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Doodle Jump HD, SPACE INVADERS, more
- Qwerkywriter’s retro typewriter-themed mechanical keyboard falls to $234 ($80 off)
- Grab an extra Nintendo Switch Dock for just $50 shipped right now (Reg. $70+)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Zelda Breath of the Wild $45, GTA V $18, more
- Journey to Dagobah w/ the 229-piece LEGO Yoda’s Hut set for $24 (20% off), more
- Levi’s End of Season Promo cuts an extra 25% off sale items with jeans from $19
- Owlee Scroll Bluetooth Speaker wrapped in genuine leather now $60 (Reg. $130)
- Monoprice takes up to $220 off select 3D Printers starting at $175 shipped
- Allen Edmonds Warehouse Sale has shoes, apparel & accessories from $49
- Dell’s 28-inch 4K Monitor gets nice price drop to $235 shipped (Reg. $310+)
- Philips Norelco Cordless Trimmer w/ 10 length settings now $25 at Best Buy
- Best Buy takes up to 50% off select Brydge Bluetooth iPad keyboards starting at $50
- UE ROLL 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker drops to $46 shipped for today only (Reg. $73+)
- Grab two MyPillow Bed Pillows for $55 shipped at Amazon, today only
- Tiki Torches, Fuel, Candles and more from $4.50 in Amazon’s Gold Box, today only
- Coleman 1-Day Camping Sale at Amazon: tents, chairs, accessories, more from $9
E3 2018 Announcements & Deals:
- Microsoft E3 2018 Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 4, Cyberpunk 2077, Gears 5 and more
- EA E3 2018 Battlefield V battle royale, Anthem, FIFA 19, more ahead of E3
- Bethesda E3 2018 Fallout 76, Elder Scrolls VI & iOS, Starfield, more
- Square-Enix E3 Showcase details Just Cause 4, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, more
- Ubisoft unveils Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, The Division 2, Beyond Good & Evil 2, more at E3
- Microsoft E3 2018 Deals Xbox One X $400 ($100 off), more
- Sony’s E3 2018 Deals PS4 Pro $50 off, Controllers $40, more
- Sony E3 2018 Digital PSN Deals Last Guardian $15, Last of Us PS4 $10, more
- More E3 2018 stories, news and deals…
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
The best smart home remotes to pair with HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant and more
Anker unveils new Soundcore Space NC headphones, affordable soundbar
Telltale working on new Stranger Things game as Minecraft Story comes to Netflix
- OriginX delivers 100 favorite retro titles in a gorgeous wall-mounted console [Gallery]
- Garmin’s vívoactive 3 Music lets you play songs and make payments from your wrist
- 8Bitdo’s E3 announcement touts GameBoy, SNES, and other retro-themed gamepads
- S’well x Lilly Pulitzer collaboration keeps you hydrated during the summer heat in style
- Cyberpunk 2077 is the FPS open-world RPG to watch out for, here’s everything we know so far
- Official E3 Xbox swag is now available for purchase online but it’s selling out quick
- Best shorts under $25 for men & women to beat the summer heat
- Quick hands-on w/ Nomad’s new battery-equipped Lightning cable
- MoviePass will soon let subscribers bring friends, family plans being considered
- Sony shows Kingdom Hearts 3 Special Edition PS4 Pro Console bundle at E3 2018
- Official E3 Xbox swag is now available for purchase online but it’s selling out quick
- How do you decide between HomeKit, Google Assistant, and Alexa?
- Alife x Crocs collaborate for a luxurious line of unique clogs with integrated socks
- The Force is strong with these new Luke, Leia and Boba Fett LEGO BrickHeadz figures
- Amazon announces expanded Whole Foods benefits for Prime members, new deals for June
- Target’s new ‘Made by Design’ home collection is simple and modern with 750+ items
- You can now pre-order Fallout 76 gear, including your very own Pip-Boy 2000
- Review: Audioengine stays true w/ stellar sound on new A5+ speakers
- Lightform’s first augmented reality projection device offers ‘theme park-level special effects’
- Amazon’s new home line ‘Desert Modern Style’ is affordable and great for summer
- Nintendo has released a new action-puzzle game based entirely on sushi
- ASUS reinvents the laptop trackpad w/ ScreenPad on latest ZenBook Pro 15
- NVIDIA SHIELD TV: The best tech device you’ve probably never used
- Anker teams up with Nintendo to release two new Switch PowerCore portable chargers
- Amazon announces Fire TV Cube, an Apple TV competitor that controls your entire home theater
- Review: Wally Case for iPhone X with a hidden wallet is great for fans of Apple’s leather case
- Mad Max developer unveils new open-world shooter inspired by Stranger Things [Video]
- Amazon Echo Look leaves invite-only beta period, available for all at $200 shipped
- Asus announces new VivoWatch BP sporting blood pressure tracking, 28-day battery, more
- V-MODA’s upgraded Codex Edition Crossfade 2 Wireless Headphones, available now
- Amazon Prime Day 2018 is rapidly approaching, here’s everything we know so far
- JVC updates Everio R camcorder lineup with floating 4K and 1080p models
- Hitman 2 just got leaked ahead of E3, here’s everything we know so far
- Mario Tennis Aces isfree-to-play this weekend, a full three weeks before its official launch
- Timbuk2 releases a new collaboration with Pheobe Dahl for the ultimate travel bag
- Cobra launches its latest Drive HD Dash Cams with prices starting at $140
- LG’s new projector sports 4K, HDR, and portability in a unique, mirrorless design
- Have you ever used Amazon’s Prime Pantry service? Why it’s time to start now…