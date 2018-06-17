Tim Cook travels to Amsterdam & visits with iPhone photographer Annet de Graaf

Tim Cook traveled to Amsterdam this weekend to explore and experience the city’s “rich history and creative energy.” According to a tweet from Cook, he spent time on the canals with historian Koen Kleijn and iPhone photographer Annet de Graaf.

Annet de Graaf is a well-known iPhone photographer whose “Snap the City” brand is an incredibly popular source of pictures from in and around Amsterdam. She calls the iPhone photography experience “pure” and praises how the device allows her to capture moments before they pass:

The iPhone way of photography is pure. I can capture moments before they pass; I ‘own’ the Amsterdam streets with my iPhone for nearly 9 years now. I never use any other camera. Amsterdam is hiding stories, like a miraculous book, I simply reveal the pages with my lens.

In addition to her web content, she recently published her first photo book that consists of images taken purely with the iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 8 Plus.

Tim Cook praised the city of Amsterdam in a tweet, saying it was “good to be back.”

It’s unclear what else Cook will be doing while he’s in Amsterdam, but it’s likely he’ll make an appearance at a local Apple Store at some point.

Spending Sunday afternoon on the canals of Amsterdam with historian Koen Kleijn and iPhone photographer Annet de Graaf, “The Eye of Amsterdam” (IG: snapthecity). Love the rich history and creative energy of this city. Fijn om terug te zijn! 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/ieFFVguKWw — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 17, 2018

