New video goes hands-on with 2018 iPhone dummy units, size comparisons to iPhone X & more

Apple’s plans for this year’s iPhone upgrades have been well documented thus far, with reports indicating the company has three new iPhones coming this fall. Macotakara today is out with a detailed look at the schematics for the upcoming devices, including a hands-on video…

The blog reports that the ‘final design’ schematics have been floating through the Asian supply chain over the last week, allowing for detailed 3D mockups to be created.

As for the 5.8-inch iPhone X coming this year, the schematics show dimensions of 143.65 mm by 72.03 mm by 7.69 mm thick. Interestingly these numbers indicate that this year’s model will be 1.1 mm wider, but Macotakara notes that could be a discrepancy caused by the schematics including the button height. Furthermore, the blog was able to successfully use a current iPhone X case on the 3D-printed mockup.

As for the 6.4-inch OLED iPhone expected to come this year, the schematics indicate dimensions of 157.53mm by 77.44 mm by 7.85 mm thick. The easiest comparison here is the current iPhone 8 Plus, which is about 1mm shorter and 1mm wider. This makes sense as the OLED model would adopt the same narrower aspect ratio as the current iPhone X.

As for thickness, the 6.4-inch ‘iPhone X Plus’ appears to be about .35 mm thicker. Because of the notable difference in dimensions, cases for the iPhone 8 Plus are not expected to fit the upcoming 6.4-inch iPhone.

Macotakara also notes that the 6.4-inch iPhone X Plus will likely feature the same camera technology as the current iPhone X, with the TrueDepth sensor measuring in at the same dimensions.

Last but not least, the 6.0-inch LCD iPhone measures in at 150.91 by 75.72 mm by 8.47 mm thick. This places it right in between the iPhone X and the iPhone 8 Plus, though there is a notable difference in thickness.

These dimensions offer a closer look at Apple’s upcoming iPhone devices, and corroborate much of the speculation surrounding size comparisons to existing iPhones. In the video below, you can see hands-on comparisons with the 2018 iPhone dummy units to the iPhone X, iPhone 7, and iPhone 8 Plus.

What do you think of how the 2018 iPhone lineup is shaping up? Let us know down in the comments!

