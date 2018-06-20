Instagram unveils new IGTV app for long-form vertical video, now has 1 billion users

As previously expected, today Instagram has officially announced its new long-form video effort, IGTV.

Detailed at an event in San Francisco today, IGTV is the social platforms vision for bringing “audiences closer to the creators they love.” The new platform will allow creators to share videos up to one hour in length.

Here’s how Instagram describes IGTV:

We are re-envisioning mobile video with a new standalone surface that features longer videos and easy discoverability through channels, all in a vertical format that sits upright, in the palm of your hand.

Instagram notes on its new website promoting IGTV that mobile video content will make up for almost 80% of all mobile data traffic within three years. It also adds that young viewers watch more amateur content.

This will be interesting to watch play out as IGTV goes head to head with YouTube and Snapchat’s explore feature.

Here’s how Instagram sees IGTVs strengths:

Mobile first: IGTV is built for how you actually use your phone: vertical and full screen.

Instagram also shares how businesses, creators, and more can “leverage” the new platform, reiterating its massive user base.

Read more about the new video effort here.

