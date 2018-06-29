Apple Music puts you on the cover of Drake’s ‘Scorpion’ with ‘Make Your Drake’ site

In a new promo for Drake’s newly dropped album Scorpion, Apple Music is letting users create their own personalized album art based on the new record cover.

This is done by uploading your own photo (or someone else’s if you’re being creative) and supplying your own signature in place of Drake’s…

Dubbed Make Your Drake, the tool can create some unique, personal artwork for users to share and save. Drake’s new album is available today on Apple Music, and features artists including Jay-Z and the late Michael Jackson.

Scorpion is available on streaming services such as Apple Music, Spotify, and Tidal, as well as in physical media formats, wherever those are sold.

Top image: Tim Cook’s yearbook photo

