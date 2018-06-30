Scout FM adds CarPlay to enable podcast radio on your commute

Most podcast apps generally work the same way. You find the shows you want to subscribe to, new episodes are retrieved, and then you listen to them.

Scout FM is creating a new type of app for podcasts with a different approach. It’s a podcast radio service that streams a tailored selection of the podcasts and radio shows. When you first launch the app, it shows the top stations. It includes Brain Food, Daily News, True Crime, Progressive/Conservative Talk Radio, and Business Builder. They have countless other stations as well.

When you want to listen to some podcasts, you simply pick a station. Before each episode, Scout FM will tell you a little about the show before it starts playing. As you listen (and skip), Scout FM will become more tailored to your interests.

A recent update to the app has brought CarPlay (and Android Auto) support. Along with CarPlay, it now includes a Commute Mode. It allows you to pick the length of your trip, and Scout FM will match your content to your commute time.

In testing the app, I found it to be a pretty interesting approach. I’m not sure I’d use it every day, but it would be a great option for a long car trip to keep the content flowing. For long car trips, I prefer podcasts and audiobooks. My wife and I can never agree on a show, though. Using Scout FM would allow us to find a topic we both enjoy, and let it play.

I found it an odd omission not to have user accounts, though. I do appreciate the simplified approach of not requiring me to create an account when I first set up the app, but it does make me concerned that I’ll lose all my listening history if I change devices (or want to listen on an iPad).

I’m not ready to replace Overcast with Scout FM, but I do think the AM/FM style of playback is interesting. Scout FM is a free download on The App Store. Scout FM is also available on Android and Alexa.

