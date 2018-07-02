Apple schedules Q3 2018 earnings release for July 31st

Apple announced today that it will release its third quarter earnings on July 31st. That same day, it will hold an earnings call with investors at 2PM PT/5PM ET. The date was first reported by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

As a refresher, Apple announced its Q2 earnings on May 1st. The company reported $61.1 billion in revenue and $13.8 billion in profit earned from selling 52.2 million iPhones, 9.1 million iPads, and 4.07 million Macs. Apple had offered revenue guidance between $60 billion and $62 billion.

Here is the guidance Apple is offering for its Q3 2018 earnings:

Revenue between $51.5 billion and $53.5 billion

Gross margin between 38 percent and 38.5 percent

Operating expenses between $7.7 billion and $7.8 billion

Other income/(expense) of $400 million

Tax rate of approximately 14.5 percent

As is the case every quarter, Apple will live stream the earnings call on its Investor Relations website. We’ll have our own live blog coverage right here at 9to5Mac, as well. The call will be held at 2PM PT/5PM ET with Apple releasing its full earnings report 30 minutes before that.

