Comcast alerts Xfinity Mobile customers of increased video and hotspot restrictions

Xfinity Mobile, Comcast’s wireless service that uses Verizon’s network is sending out emails to customers ahead of new restrictions for video and hotspot data use.

As reported by The Verge, Xfinity Mobile will soon begin limiting data use in a couple of ways. First, it will start holding back video quality to 480p for both its pay per GB and unlimited plans.

If you’re a current Xfinity Mobile user you can call customer service and ask for the ability to watch 720p over your cellular data. This is free just for now, before the company will begin charging a fee for the resolution upgrade sometime this year.

Ironically, the second restriction is just for the ‘unlimited’ plan. Users will begin to see their hotspot connection capped at a worthless 600kbps. Xfinity Mobile will continue to let customers paying by the GB to use their hotspots with 4G data.

Although these changes will frustrate users, especially those on the unlimited plan, they do line up with the restrictions that Verizon has in place.

