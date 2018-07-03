9to5Toys Lunch Break: AmazonBasics Tech Sale, UE WONDERBOOM Speaker $50, Audio-Technica Headphone Bundle $140, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Save on AmazonBasics tech, home goods, more ahead of Prime Day 2018, from $8
UE’s WONDERBOOM Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker is perfect for summer: $50 (25% off)
Audio-Technica’s ATH-M50X Headphones + Bluetooth Adapter $135 (Reg. $199), today only
Best Buy July 4th sale arrives w/ $250 off MacBooks, iPhone deals, Philips Hue, TVs, more
Street Fighter IV CE for iOS matching best price this year at $2 (Reg. $5)
- Warhammer: Doomwheel for iOS is down to just $1 on the App Store (Reg. $3)
Hands-on: Alpine’s HALO9 CarPlay/Android Auto receiver offers a unique & premium experience
AMAZON PRIME DAY:
Amazon officially announces Prime Day 2018 w/ more than 1-million deals on the way
- Amazon Prime Day 2018 slated for July 17th, deals to start up to a week in advance
- Amazon announces Prime member benefits now available at Whole Foods nationwide
- Amazon Prime Day 2018: Four predictions for this summer’s biggest event
- Prime Wardrobe officially exits beta as Amazon opens its fashion service to all
- Amazon announces expanded Whole Foods benefits for Prime members, new deals for June
MORE NEW DEALS:
Select Prime members get $5 credit at Amazon when installing the official browser extension
Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 4.8A Dual-USB Port Car Charger $7 Prime shipped, more
- Pump the jams this summer w/ a Photive Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker: $23 (Reg. $40)
- Keep your desk online w/ CyberPower’s 1000VA 9-Outlet UPS for $85 shipped ($25 off)
- Linksys’ Tri-Band Router packs 802.11ac Wi-Fi, 4 Ethernet ports, more for $200 (25% off)
- Amazon’s best-selling food storage set is down to $12.50 Prime shipped, today only
- Add the littleBits Rule Your Room Base Kit to your STEM collection for $40 shipped
- iTunes launches July 4th Movie Sale: Bundles from $20, 4K films, $1 rental, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Mega Man Legacy 1 & 2 $15, Rocket League $10, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: World Conqueror 3, Meteor Recorder, more
- LEGO’s 1703-piece UCS Snowspeeder gets first major price drop to $160 (Reg. $200), more
- Xbox One S 500GB Console + extra wireless controller for $220 ($300+ value)
- Waring Pro’s stainless steel 14-cup coffee maker now $30 for today only (Reg. $50+)
- Men’s slim RFID-blocking bifold leather wallet for $9 Prime shipped (Reg. $15)
- Express Go 4th and Shop Sale takes up to 50% off sitewide: shorts, dress shirts, shoes, more
- Instant Pot 10-in-1 Ultra 6-Qt. Multi-Cooker is now $110 at Amazon (Reg. $150)
- Reebok 4th of July Event offers 25% off new gear + an extra 40% off outlet items
- Grab a Coleman FlipLid Mini Cooler for your summer day trips, now just $8
- Lodge’s 7-Quart Dutch Oven w/ Dual Handles hits its 2018 Amazon low at $42
- West Elm 4th of July Sale knocks an extra 20% off your order w/ this promo code
- Pacsun offers BOGO FREE sitewide during its 4th of July Sale: adidas, Nike, Hurley, more
- 9to5Toys Daily Podcast: July 03, 2018
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Samsung’s The Frame TV gets updated w/ upgraded specs, fresh art
LEGO’s ‘Plants from Plants’ set is the first to be comprised entirely of sustainable bricks
UpDesk takes a rare 10% off all products for July 4th, including its brand-new Home desk
- The fully-loaded Synth One iPad Synthesizer hits the App Store for FREE
- Upcoming SD card tech promises storage up to 128TBs, SSD-caliber speeds
- Everything you need to throw an ultimate pool party under $45
- Give Amazon FreeTime Unlimited a try: free 1-mo. trial to this kid-friendly service
- SNES/SEGA Genesis classic Shaq Fu re-born on modern consoles w/ new Obama DLC
- Review: 1byone’s GoSho is a solid mini HD projector but lacks as a streamer
- Razer releases the Huntsman & Huntsman Elite keyboards w/ Opto-Mechanical switches, more
- June’s noteworthy LEGO Ideas kits feature a working clock, micro-scale Disneyland, more
- 8Bitdo’s new NES Classic controller lets you cut the cord for less than its predecessor
- Unique ways to store kids’ toys and keep your home tidy
- Mavericks Proving Grounds aims for 1,000-player battle royale matches [Video]
- Five must-haves for your summer travels from $7
- Segway’s new electric skates leverage gyroscope tech for a self-balancing ride
- Ready or not, Amazon launches back-to-school store w/ curated picks, more
- Hands-on: Mario Kart 8 pairs perfectly with Nintendo Labo’s cardboard accessories
- Have a physical copy of Fornite? It may be worth a fortune on Amazon
- Sony might actually allow Fortnite online cross-play w/ Xbox, Nintendo, more
- LG’s much-anticipated B8 OLED 4K TVs w/ Google Assistant are now available
- Your ticket to Hogwarts has arrived: LEGO debuts 22 Harry Potter Collectible Minifigures
- The Fiiz is a stylish bike that can be folded in 20 seconds and disassembled without tools
- Sonnet discounts its Apple-approved eGPU chassis, now priced from $199
- Fourth of July decorations & accessories for a standout bash under $20
- Grab The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit for FREE on PS4, Xbox One and PC
- Nintendo brings Labo support to Mario Kart 8 so you can race w/ your cardboard creations