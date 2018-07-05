CARROT Weather update sees redesigned weather maps with 12 layers, storm tracking, more

Popular iOS app CARROT Weather has released an update that brings users more features, including a refreshed weather maps design with a dozen layers, storm tracking, forecast sharing, and more.

First up is a totally new redesign of the weather maps. Altogether there are 12 layers including: future radar, tropical storms, lightning strikes, visibility, wind speed, snow depth, and more. The developer notes that some of the features require an Ultrapremium subscription.

Another update sees ten new secret location missions, with the difficulty being dialed down just a bit. Users will also be able to redact their location when sharing CARROT’s quirky forecasts with others.

Standard bug fixes, performance improvements and some fresh dialogue have made it into the latest release as well.

Here are the full release notes:

It’s pee-contaminated public pool season, meatbags! While you were out having fun in the sun, I was busy building a big update for you. Weather Maps A complete redesign of my weather map system means you can now use me as a full-fledged storm tracker! You can view future radar, tropical storms, lightning strikes, and 12 other map layers. (Note: Weather map data is very expensive, so some of the new features require an Ultrapremium Club subscription.) Secret Locations If you’re one of the thousands of meatbags who has pestered me to make new secret locations, you’re in luck: I’ve got 10 more missions for you! And the brand new hint system will make it *slightly* easier to solve my trickiest puzzles. Forecast Sharing Do you enjoy sharing my hilarious weather reports with your social media pals? Well, I improved that for you, too: now you can redact your location and crop the extended forecast from screenshots. I also added new sharing services, like Instagram! Of course, my signature feature-packed updates wouldn’t be complete without tons of new dialogue, performance improvements, and bug fixes – so I’ve tossed those in as well. Thank you for your undying loyalty, meatbags, and be sure to visit the new social media section in my settings screen so you can sign up for my mailing list, follow me on my new Instagram account, and subscribe to my new subreddit! xoxo, CARROT

CARROT weather is available from the App Store for $4.99, and offers in-app purchases to unlock all features.

