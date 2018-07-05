Google’s Inbox Gmail app finally updated to support iPhone X

Google’s Inbox Gmail client has today finally received an update to support the iPhone X’s Super Retina display.

Today’s update brings the app up to version 1.3.180617, and the release notes are sparse, with the only change being iPhone X support.

The app, which has been getting frequent updates, has been dubbed as the beta client for Google’s official Gmail client, testing new features before heading to the Gmail app.

Inbox is available as a free download on the App Store.

Last month, Google launched AI-based notifications for the iOS Gmail app to give users alerts for important emails.

