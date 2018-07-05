Google’s Inbox Gmail app finally updated to support iPhone X

- Jul. 5th 2018 11:22 am PT

Apps & Updates
View Comments

Google’s Inbox Gmail client has today finally received an update to support the iPhone X’s Super Retina display.

Today’s update brings the app up to version 1.3.180617, and the release notes are sparse, with the only change being iPhone X support.

The app, which has been getting frequent updates, has been dubbed as the beta client for Google’s official Gmail client, testing new features before heading to the Gmail app.

Inbox is available as a free download on the App Store.

Last month, Google launched AI-based notifications for the iOS Gmail app to give users alerts for important emails.

Dearmob iPhone Manager for Mac

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

Inbox by Gmail

Inbox by Gmail

About the Author

Peter Cao's favorite gear

Bang & Olufsen H9i

Bang & Olufsen H9i

Audiophile grade Bluetooth headphones that support USB-C and active noise cancelation.
MacBook Pro with Touch Bar

MacBook Pro with Touch Bar

First generation 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar.