Twitterrific removes push notifications and live-streaming features ahead of Twitter API change

Twitterrific is today announcing an update to both its iOS and macOS clients that will be removing certain functionality to be more in line with the upcoming changes Twitter is making to its platform.

The most heart-breaking change from today’s news is the removal of push notifications. Starting today, users will no longer be able to receive notifications from Twitterrific, the company said in a blog post. Their answer to this problem is to use the first-party Twitter client. Any users who purchased the Push Notifications Advanced Features on iOS will continue to receive notifications until Twitter deactivates the API, which will be around August 16.

This change also means that Twitterrific’s Apple Watch app will be retired as the app relied on notifications to power the Today View.

Another unfortunate change will be the removal of the live-streaming API for third-party developers. Twitterrific will be trying to combat this change by introducing automatic refreshing. This feature will refresh your timeline every 2 minutes. But unlike streaming, automatic refreshing will work even over the cellular network.

As of this writing, both push notifications and live streaming of tweets will continue to function at least into August, 2018. Installing today’s update means you’ll lose Twitterrific’s Watch app, but as long as you’ve purchased them in the past, the Today view and push notifications will continue to work until the cut off. New customers will not be able to unlock these features going forward as we did not feel it was fair to continue charging for a service that we know is ending.

As a die-hard Twitter user who 100% relies on third-party clients for various reasons, this is disheartening. Now that Twitterrific is making the change, we’re expecting other third-party clients such as Tweetbot to update their apps to remove these features as the deadline for existing APIs grows closer.

Twitterrific for iOS is available as a free download on the App Store and the Mac client is available for $7.99 on the Mac App Store.

