9to5Toys Lunch Break: 10.5-inch iPad Pro $150 off, MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar $1,430, Twelve South HiRise Dock $25, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 512GB gets nearly $150 discount at Target
Save $369 on Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar: $1,430 shipped
Save nearly $500 on Apple’s high-end current-gen. 15-inch MacBook Pro: $1,900 shipped
Dock and charge your iPhone on the Twelve South HiRise 2 for $25 (Reg. $40)
Anker July 4th Sale discounts favorite iPhone/Android accessories, more from $7
Assassin’s Creed Identity for iOS hits 2018 low at just $2 (Reg. up to $5)
- Street Fighter IV CE for iOS matching best price this year at $2 (Reg. $5)
- Warhammer: Doomwheel for iOS is down to just $1 on the App Store (Reg. $3)
- Grab Civilization V & Beyond Earth from $7.50 on Mac right now (Reg. up to $40)
Hands-on: Alpine’s HALO9 CarPlay/Android Auto receiver offers a unique & premium experience
AMAZON PRIME DAY:
Amazon officially announces Prime Day 2018 w/ more than 1-million deals on the way
- Amazon details upcoming discounts on its in-house brands ahead of Prime Day 2018
- Amazon Prime Day 2018 slated for July 17th, deals to start up to a week in advance
- Save on AmazonBasics tech, home goods, more ahead of Prime Day 2018, from $8
- Amazon announces Prime member benefits now available at Whole Foods nationwide
- Amazon Prime Day 2018: Four predictions for this summer’s biggest event
- Prime Wardrobe officially exits beta as Amazon opens its fashion service to all
- Amazon announces expanded Whole Foods benefits for Prime members, new deals for June
MORE NEW DEALS:
Record game audio or podcasts w/ the best-selling Turtle Beach Mic: $50 (Reg. $80)
- Score this Moto G6 Play 32GB Smartphone prepaid service bundle for $185 ($235 value)
- Smartphone Accessories: Tile Bluetooth Item Finder four-pack $35 shipped, more
- Wrap your iPhone X in this $4 AmazonBasics Wallet Case (Reg. $15+)
- Amazon’s Gold Box includes Celestron Telescopes and Accessories from $52
- Kick cable rental fees to the curb w/ NETGEAR’s DOCSIS 3.0 cable modem: $47.50 (Reg. $70)
- Garmin’s Fēnix 3 Sapphire GPS Smartwatch in titanium falls to $300 (40% off)
- Bring home these highly-rated KEF Bookshelf Speakers for $249 (Reg. $300)
- Xbox One S 500GB Console + Titanfall 2 & Elder Scrolls Online for $190 shipped
- Yi’s Compact Dash Cam sports a 1080p sensor for $26 shipped ($14 off)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Warbands Bushido, Safety Photo+Video, more
- Carry your 15″ MacBook Pro in style w/ Timbuk2 Command Messenger Bag: $72 (Reg. $150)
- Tommy Hilfiger knocks an extra 30% off sale styles to refresh your wardrobe for summer
- Free Digital Comics via Comixology: Marvel Black Panther, Fantastic Four, more
- Chefman Single Serve Coffeemaker w/ BT speaker & USB charging: $20 (Reg. $55+)
- Grab a stainless steel Bella Pro Extra-Wide Slot Toaster at just $25 for today only
- Allen Edmonds Summer Clearance has deals from $20: dress shoes, clothing, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: LEGO City Switch $20, Street Fighter V Arcade $20, more
- Modern diaper bag backpack with 3 insulated bottle holders for $23 Prime shipped (Reg. $35)
- Old Navy Epic Clearance Event offers up to 75% off summer styles w/ steals from $10
- Eddie Bauer’s deals are back with an extra 40% off clearance: jackets, vests & more from $6
- Nintendo eShop Switch deals from $3.50: Nine Parchments, Yooka-Laylee, more
- Bring a Coleman 2-Person Sundome Tent on your next camping trip for $23
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Nintendo’s Splatoon 2 bundle makes a comeback with 90-day Switch Online trial
Microsoft announces a pair of new Minecraft & PUBG Xbox One console bundles
Nintendo’s new Minecraft 2DS XL highlights three fresh console designs
LEGO teams up with Marvel to unveil a new Ant-Man and the Wasp SDCC-exclusive set
Colorware remakes AirPods with a classic Macintosh flair, available now for $399
- Xbox July Update brings official FastStart support for select titles, app/game grouping, more
- Disney’s back-to-school guide has all of your favorite characters: Spider-Man, Frozen, more
- Bang & Olufsen is auctioning off limited edition Beosound 1 speakers in 5 new colorways
- New iPhone-controlled bicycle lights from CatEye offer wireless synchronization
- Beyerdynamic intros new FOX USB Studio Microphone for podcasters and musicians
- Seagate announces BarraCuda SSDs w/ 540MB/s read speeds starting at $75 for 250GB
- Anker unveils new 60W USB-C PD Charger for Apple, Android and Nintendo Switch
- Take your workouts outside with these accessories under $20
- Samsung’s The Frame TV gets updated w/ upgraded specs, fresh art
- LEGO’s ‘Plants from Plants’ set is the first to be comprised entirely of sustainable bricks
- UpDesk takes a rare 10% off all products for July 4th, including its brand-new Home desk
- The fully-loaded Synth One iPad Synthesizer hits the App Store for FREE
- Upcoming SD card tech promises storage up to 128TBs, SSD-caliber speeds
- Everything you need to throw an ultimate pool party under $45
- Give Amazon FreeTime Unlimited a try: free 1-mo. trial to this kid-friendly service
- SNES/SEGA Genesis classic Shaq Fu re-born on modern consoles w/ new Obama DLC
- Review: 1byone’s GoSho is a solid mini HD projector but lacks as a streamer
- Razer releases the Huntsman & Huntsman Elite keyboards w/ Opto-Mechanical switches, more
- June’s noteworthy LEGO Ideas kits feature a working clock, micro-scale Disneyland, more
- 8Bitdo’s new NES Classic controller lets you cut the cord for less than its predecessor
- Unique ways to store kids’ toys and keep your home tidy
- Mavericks Proving Grounds aims for 1,000-player battle royale matches [Video]
- Five must-haves for your summer travels from $7
- Segway’s new electric skates leverage gyroscope tech for a self-balancing ride
- Ready or not, Amazon launches back-to-school store w/ curated picks, more
- Hands-on: Mario Kart 8 pairs perfectly with Nintendo Labo’s cardboard accessories
- Have a physical copy of Fornite? It may be worth a fortune on Amazon
- Sony might actually allow Fortnite online cross-play w/ Xbox, Nintendo, more
- LG’s much-anticipated B8 OLED 4K TVs w/ Google Assistant are now available
- Your ticket to Hogwarts has arrived: LEGO debuts 22 Harry Potter Collectible Minifigures
- The Fiiz is a stylish bike that can be folded in 20 seconds and disassembled without tools
- Sonnet discounts its Apple-approved eGPU chassis, now priced from $199
- Fourth of July decorations & accessories for a standout bash under $20
- Grab The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit for FREE on PS4, Xbox One and PC
- Nintendo brings Labo support to Mario Kart 8 so you can race w/ your cardboard creations