Apple partners w/ Disney to provide iPhone & MacBook Pro devices for ‘#DreamBigPrincess’ campaign

Disney today announced the latest expansion of its ‘Dream Big Princess’ program, which it hopes will empower young women from around the world to create digital shorts. The latest expansion includes a notable partnership with Apple…

Disney announced today that it will give 21 young woman the opportunity to create digital shorts telling the stories of inspiring female role model. Each filmmaker will be paired with an “inspirational interview subject spanning a diverse range of professions” and tasked with capturing the “stories of these incredible individuals” and their advice for achieving success.

“Using the journeys of characters like Anna, Elsa and Moana to inspire kids to dream big is at the very heart of what all of us at Disney do,” says Jennifer Lee, director/writer of Disney Frozen and CCO of Walt Disney Animation Studios. “The #DreamBigPrincess series is the perfect extension of that vision, providing a powerful platform for the next generation of aspiring filmmakers to create content about the women who have inspired them.”

Through the program, each filmmaker will shoot their video with an iPhone X and subsequently edit it using Final Cut Pro X running on a MacBook Pro. Furthermore, the filmmakers will participate in a “unique workshop” that includes hands-on training from Apple technical experts:

Each video will be shot on iPhone X and will be edited using Final Cut Pro X running on MacBook Pro. The aspiring filmmakers will also participate in a unique workshop including hands-on training from Apple technical experts, mentoring sessions with female-led production company Summerjax and creative inspiration from Disney storytelling veterans.

This partnership is just the latest extension of the relationship between Apple and Disney. In the past, Disney has outfitted park employees with iPads and much more.

