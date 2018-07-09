Apple releases macOS High Sierra 10.13.6, highlights AirPlay 2 for iTunes

Along with the updates released earlier today, Apple has now released macOS High Sierra 10.13.6 to the public. With this release, Apple is touting AirPlay 2 within iTunes.

This means that you’ll now be able to officially play audio through multiple AirPlay 2 enabled devices, as well as get a proper list of Stereo-paired HomePods. Before, iTunes would display all the HomePods separately (separating left and right), and with this update, users will now see the two HomePods paired as one device.

iTunes had previously been able to play audio to multiple AirPlay devices with AirPlay 1, but even then, AirPlay 2 reduces latency and lag when switching songs or hitting play or pause.

What we’d like to see next is system wide AirPlay 2 support. This way, the Mac can play anything over AirPlay 2 to devices such as HomePod.

Audio picker menu. Old iTunes on the left. New, AirPlay 2-enabled iTunes on the right.

The macOS High Sierra 10.13.6 update adds AirPlay 2 multi-room audio support for iTunes and improves the stability and security of your Mac. This update is recommended for all users. AirPlay 2 for iTunes Control your home audio system and AirPlay 2-enabled speakers throughout your house

Play music at the same time on multiple AirPlay 2-enabled speakers in your house, all in sync Other improvements and fixes Fixes an issue that may prevent Photos from recognizing AVCHD media from some cameras

Fixes an issue that may prevent Mail users from moving a message from Gmail to another account For more detailed information about this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT208864 For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

