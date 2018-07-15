How to share workouts from Apple’s Activity app to other fitness services

While the Apple Watch Workout app is a really great app, you might be hesitant to use it to track your workouts if you have a long history with another ecosystem. I’ve been using Runkeeper since 2010, so I don’t want to lose all my stats and past runs.

If you have this concern as well (or have friends with other services that you compete against), an app called RunGap will be your best friend. You can export and import) workouts to Runkeeper, Strava, Garmin, Endomono, Runtastic, Polar Flow, MapMyRun, Fitbit, TrainingPeaks, Apple Health and more.

The app is free for importing to Apple’s Health/Activity app, but exporting to other services requires the “Grab Bag” in-app purchase that is $1.99 every three months.

To get started exporting, launch RunGap. Go to the Settings menu and enable Apple Health access. After that, go to Activities. You’ll see a list of all of your activities stored in the Activity app. You can then choose ones, tap on the ellipses in the top right corner, and then choose share. You’ll be brought to a list of services. Enable the ones you want (you’ll be asked to log in), and then it will be shared.

You can also set up Auto Sharing in the Accounts & Settings Menu. This would allow you to always keep Apple Watch’s Activity app and various external services in sync without manually sync.

To get started, mark all services from which you want to share new workouts by enabling “Use As Source” under “Advanced Settings” for what service you use under “Accounts & Settings”.

Next, mark all services to which you want to share new workouts by enabling “Use As Destination” under “Advanced Settings” for what services you use under “Accounts & Settings”.

Last, open “Auto Sharing” from “Accounts & Settings” and specify the number of days to look back when searching for new workouts that you want to share elsewhere.

As an example, if you want to share Apple Watch Activity workouts to Runkeeper and Strava, you’ll want to mark Apple Heath as a source under its “Advanced Settings”. You then want to go to Runkeeper and Strava’s “Advanced Settings” and use them as a destination.

If you want to export runs from Runkeeper or Strava to Apple’s Activity app, you would mark Apple Health as the destination and Runkeeper as the source. RunGap does an excellent job of handling duplicates as well (it uses the workout start time to determine). Whenever you launch RunGap and refresh your activities screen, everything will stay in sync.

Using RunGap will keep you flexible in the future in terms of where you store your workouts. It allowed me to import past workouts into Apple’s Activity app from Runkeeper while allowing me to keep both places in sync going forward. It can be download on the App Store.