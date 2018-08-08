‘Controller for HomeKit’ app lets you back up and restore Home configurations

Apple lets you backup your HomeKit configuration with iCloud and iTunes backups, but you can’t easily save multiple configurations and you can’t restore a configuration without a full iOS restore. ‘Controller for HomeKit’ is an iPhone and iPad app that introduced a new feature today that wants to remedy Apple’s omission.

Being able to back up and restore your Home configuration can be useful in lots of scenarios. For example, if you ever need to reset your Home setup as a trouble shooting step, this tool can save you a lot of time in restoring your configuration.

Even more useful is the ability to have seasonal Home configurations like automations that only run in summer months or winter months. The latest update to ‘Controller for HomeKit’ promises the ability to do just that — check out the change log for today’s version 3.2 release:

BACKUPS! Save your current home setup and restore it later. – Easily restore an accidentally deleted object. – Create different setups eg summer, winter or vacation modes and restore them when needed. – Save a lot of time and nerves if you have to reset your complete setup because of unknown HomeKit problems.

Controller for HomeKit is free with in-app purchases; the new backup/restore feature is part of the $6.99 PRO version in-app purchase. Read more about the new feature from the developer on this Reddit entry.

Thanks Aaron!

