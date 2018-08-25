PayPal targets Apple Pay Cash w/ redesigned iOS app focused on P2P payments

PayPal this week announced that it has redesigned the PayPal app for iOS with a focus on making it easier for users to send and request money. The update comes as PayPal faces newfound competition from Apple Pay Cash.

In a blog post, PayPal explains that its redesigned iOS app focuses on “the customer experience” by making it easier to use and navigate. The primary focus is on allowing users to send and request money, which PayPal says it has made easier by putting the “Send and Receive” buttons more front and center.

Here’s what PayPal says about the update:

Today, we are beginning to roll out an improved PayPal mobile app focused on the customer experience. We are making the app simpler to use and making it even easier for our customers to send and request money. The improved PayPal mobile app highlights the features customers use most to help make life easier: We’ve streamlined the app design to make it easier for customers to view their balance, get notifications, and move money from nearly wherever they are.

We’ve moved the Send and Receive money buttons, so they’re always at customers fingertips on the home screen.

Also, when sending and requesting money, we’ve made it simpler for customers to add their photo and personalize their contact list, so they can feel more confident they’re sending money to the right person.

Earlier this month, Consumer Reports found Apple Pay Cash to be the best peer-to-peer payment platform – beating out services like Zelle, Venmo, and Square Cash.

PayPal’s redesigned mobile app is rolling out now, but may take a few days to hit your device. PayPal is a free download on the App Store.