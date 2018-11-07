Apple’s Clips app gains six Selfie Scenes, Incredibles 2 content, much more

Apple’s Clips app for iPhone and iPad has been updated with new creative assets including content from Pixar’s Incredibles 2 movie. The latest update includes six more Selfie Scenes that use the TrueDepth camera on the latest iPhones and iPad Pros, and the new version powers them with the Neutral Engine on the new A12 Bionic Chip.

Apple first teased today’s release with a quick mention back in September at the iPhone XS event. Here are the latest release notes:

• Choose from 6 new Selfie Scenes that use the TrueDepth camera system to take you to an animal forest, monster laboratory, high above the clouds, and more • Transport yourself to downtown Municiberg in the middle of a thrilling Selfie Scene from Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2 • Selfie Scenes use the Neural Engine on the A12 Bionic chip for high quality portrait segmentation during preview and recording • Use 3 new filters to make your video look like a monochromatic comic book, watercolor painting, or aged film • Create great-looking title cards with 8 new customizable posters with themes including science, sports, and silent movie • Choose from 8 expressive stickers and 4 colorful text labels to add emphasis and annotations to your video • Select from 17 new royalty-free soundtracks, including tracks to match new Selfie Scenes plus fun pop, lounge, and vintage-inspired music that automatically adjusts to the length of your video

Apple highlighted the app update on its Newsroom site which includes feature availability details:

Clips 2.0.5 is available today as a free update on the App Store and is compatible with iPhone 5s, iPad Air and iPad mini 2 and later models running iOS 11.1 and later. Style transfer effects require iPhone 7 or 2017 iPad Pro and later. Selfie Scenes require iPhone or iPad Pro with TrueDepth camera.

The TrueDepth camera is available on iPhone X, XS, XS Max, XR, and the new 2018 iPad Pros. Clips for iPad remains a portrait orientation app after today’s update unfortunately, although it does appear ready for the new screen sizes. Download Clips from the App Store.

