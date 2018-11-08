Apple releases supplemental macOS 10.14.1 update for 2018 MacBook Air owners

- Nov. 8th 2018 11:53 am PT

Apple has today rolled out a supplemental update for 2018 MacBook Air owners after the notebook has only been on the market for one day.

As many will know, the 2018 MacBook Air brought the notebook into the modern era, sporting a Retina display, butterfly keys, Touch ID, and dual Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports.

While it’s unclear what’s new/fixed in this latest release, Apple says it “improves the stability and reliability” and that it is recommended for all users.

2018 MacBook Air owners can head into System Preferences > Software Update to download and install the update. Alternately you can visit the link here and manually install the update.

