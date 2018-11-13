First Alert’s Safe & Sound HomeKit smoke alarm adds Alexa Calling & Messaging features, more

First Alert’s Onelink Safe & Sound smoke alarm was originally unveiled earlier this year, integrating both HomeKit support as well as Alexa. Today, First Alert is rolling out an update to the device that adds some useful Alexa enhancements, but those hoping for AirPlay 2 support will have to continue waiting.

First off, the First Alert Safe & Sound smoke and carbon monoxide alarm is adding support for Alexa’s Calling and Messaging feature. With Calling support, users can ask Alexa to place a call to a contact, with support extending to other compatible Alexa devices, as well as phone numbers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. When the Safe & Sound receives a call, the ring will display a green light.

Meanwhile, Alexa Messaging support is similar to the Announcements feature on other devices. It allows you to deliver a voice message to other Alexa-enabled devices and the Alexa app. When a message is received, the Safe & Sound will chime and display a green ring.

Lastly, today’s update to the Onelink Safe & Sound adds support for Alexa’s Broadcasting feature, as well as Drop In:

If you’re away, you can also use the Drop In feature when you want to connect instantly to to your home. Broadcasting is also available on the Onelink Safe & Sound and allows you to broadcast certain messages on all compatible devices throughout the home.

While today’s updates to Alexa functionality on the Onelink Safe & Sound smoke and carbon monoxide alarm will certainly prove useful, many users are still waiting for the promised AirPlay 2 support. There’s still no specific timetable on when we can expect AirPlay to come to the device, but we’ll be sure to keep you up to date.

First Alert’s Onelink Safe & Sound smoke and carbon monoxide alarm is available on Amazon for $214. Have you equipped your home with HomeKit-enabled smoke detectors? Let us know down in the comments.

Hands-Free Calling & Messaging Just Got Easier with Onelink Safe & Sound Innovative 3-in-1 Alarm Now Equipped with Additional Amazon Alexa Communication Functions (Aurora, Ill.) November 13, 2018 – Your family’s new best friend is getting even smarter. The Onelink Safe & Sound by First Alert, the first smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) alarm with a superior home speaker and enabled Amazon Alexa, is now equipped with Alexa Calling and Messaging. Thanks to an over-the-air update, users can now take advantage of the Calling and Messaging features from their Onelink Safe & Sound. Using the Alexa Calling feature is easy. Once a person’scontacts are synced with the Alexa app, users can simply ask Alexa to call contacts by name. Users can reach other compatible Alexa devices and most phone numbers in the U.S., Canada and Mexico for free. The Onelink Safe & Sound can also receive calls from select Alexa devices, and will announce the incoming caller along with a green light ring around the device. Users will have the option to answer or ignore the call. If you’re away, you can also use the Drop In feature when you want to connect instantly to to your home. Alexa Messaging on the Onelink Safe & Sound enables easy delivery of messages amongst Alexa devices. Just ask Alexa to send a message, and a voice recording of your message will be delivered to contacts with compatible Alexa devices or who have the Alexa app. When a message is received, users will hear a chime and see a green light ring on the Onelink Safe & Sound. Broadcasting is also available on the Onelink Safe & Sound and allows you to broadcast certain messages on all compatible devices throughout the home. “Connecting with others through these new features further enhances the value proposition of the Onelink Safe & Sound, delivering safety, convenience and premium sound,” said Tarsila Wey, director of marketing at First Alert, the most trusted brand in home safety.* “Onelink offers convenience and peace of mind by protecting what matters most with premium smoke, fire and CO functionality while delivering hands-free convenience of the Alexa voice service and a premium speaker for entertainment.” Safety & Connectivity The Onelink Safe & Sound features First Alert’s exclusive voice and location technology to alert users to the type of danger, whether smoke or carbon monoxide, and its location. The wireless interconnection automatically activates other Onelink Safe & Sound alarms in the home when an emergency is detected. In addition, the Onelink Safe & Sound provides a great sound experience, using ceiling placement as a natural acoustic backdrop. Once installed, users can play or stream their music from an array of skills, including Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora or via Bluetooth for Apple Music. Moreover, the Onelink Safe & Sound features Alexa built-in and offers thousands of capabilities. Users can simply ask Alexa to control smart home devices, hear the news, check the weather and more. For more information on the Onelink Safe & Sound, visit https://onelink.firstalert.com/.

