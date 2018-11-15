Apple launches overhauled Certified Refurbished Online Store with new design, more

Apple this evening has given its Certified Refurbished Online Store a visual overhaul. The new site design features larger images, easier navigation between various categories, and more. This new design seems to have gone live sometime this week.

Up until today, Apple’s refurbished store was anything but visually appealing, skipping many of the more modern design trends that have come to other parts of Apple’s website over recent years.

The homepage of the new Certified Refurbished Online Store features a large banner along the top, with Apple saying its refurbished products come with “guaranteed Apple quality.” Apple also touts that its refurbs come with a one-year warranty, and you can click through and learn more on another new and nicely designed webpage.

Every Apple Certified Refurbished product completes a rigorous refurbishment process that includes full testing that meets the same functional standards as new Apple products. Your refurbished device is truly “like new,” with special savings of up to 15%.

On the refurbished product homepage, Apple also lays out a set of “Featured Offers.” Deals here include refurbished iPhone 7 units, the iPad Mini, the 10.5-inch iPad Pro, and various Mac models. There’s also the option to switch to specific categories, including Mac, iPad, Phone, Watch, iPod, HomePod, Apple TV, accessories, and clearance.

Apple’s Certified Refurbished Online Store is a popular choice among shoppers looking to save a bit on Apple devices. Prices aren’t always on par with other retailers, but you get a one-year warranty and the option to purchase AppleCare. Be sure to stay tuned to 9to5Toys over the next month as holiday shopping enters full swing, where prices will undoubtedly fall even lower than Apple’s own refurb store.

You can view Apple’s full refurbished store right here. Have you purchased anything from Apple’s refurbished store in the past? Let us know down in the comments.

