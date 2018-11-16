GRAY’s luxury aerospace grade titanium case collection for iPhone XS and XS Max now available

GRAY International has quickly made a name for itself by making some of the highest-quality, luxury iPhone cases. Now, its popular ‘Alter Ego’ case made from aerospace grade titanium is available in limited quantities for the new iPhone XS and XS Max.

Featuring four unique finishes pictured above, including a textured titanium, a gold PVD, black PVD, and the individually hand-torched, multi-colored Aurora Finish, the Alter Ego is as premium as it gets.

Head below for a look at the line up and more on how GRAY created the Alter Ego for this year’s iPhone XS models:

GRAY International is also running a giveaway for an iPhone XS. Enter for your chance to win on Instagram!

How Alter Ego is made

GRAY takes a unique approach on case protection by forming two chunks of aerospace grade titanium via CNC machine to create an X like formation. That gives the case a truly one-of-a-kind appearance with the titanium frame spanning across all four corners while leaving most of the device on display.

With each of its four finish options, GRAY uses a team of highly skilled artisans to begin the 12 hour process of CNC machining the four unique pieces that create the Alter Ego’s cross profile. It then hands off the pieces to its group master craftsmen who individually finish the cases to the exact specifications for each of the Alter Ego’s four mechanically or hand textured and coated surfaces. The two titanium pieces used to create the modern look are fastened together by a torx screw to form the exterior. That is paired with a soft TPU housing that prevents your device from getting scratched by the case while also keeping the Alter Ego snug on your iPhone.

The Alter Ego is also highly customizable with the different TPU inserts available while the case itself can be mixed and matched with other cases from the line to have different finishes on the top and bottom halves. Head below for a full look at the collection:

Alter Ego iPhone Cases

CNC Machined from Aerospace Grade Titanium

Mechanically Textured Surface Finish

Comes with 1 Black TPU Housing

Stealth – $ 1,850 USD (limited to 500 pieces)

CNC Machined from Aerospace Grade Titanium

Mechanically Textured Surface Finish

Black PVD coating

Comes with 1 Black TPU Housing

Gold – $ 2,250 USD (limited to 100 pieces)

CNC Machined from Aerospace Grade Titanium

Mechanically Textured Surface Finish

Gold PVD coating

Comes with 1 Black TPU Housing

Aurora – $ 2,755 USD (limited to 100 pieces)

CNC Machined from Aerospace Grade Titanium

Mechanically Textured Surface Finish

Individually Hand-torched to achieve the Aurora Finish

Comes with 1 Black TPU Housing

The iPhone X and XS case is shipping now, with XS Max cases scheduled for early December.

And in the case that you needed a fancy case for your fancy case, GRAY packages each of these products with a protective box CNC Machined from the same Aerospace Grade Aluminium used for the case (pictured above).

Be sure to also check out GRAY’s MacBook sleeves and Advent Collection for iPhone X / XS / XS MAX