Popular iOS app Weather Atlas rebranded as Weather Up, adds Event Forecasts and more

Popular iOS app Weather Atlas has today been relaunched and rebranded as Weather Up. The update brings a near complete rewrite of the app, as well as a host of new features, performance improvements, and more.

For those unfamiliar, Weather Atlas was developed by Contrast, the same company behind apps such as Launcher Center Pro on iOS. Weather Up is available today, with a few standout features.

First and foremost is a new feature called Event Forecasts. Essentially, this feature uses your calendar data to show you specific weather details for your upcoming event. For instance, if you have an upcoming soccer game, Weather Up will show you what to expect at the time of the event. It’s a pretty nifty feature that makes tracking weather-affected events far easier.

Event Forecasts is the marquee feature of Weather Up. Grant calendar access and Weather Up will display forecasts for your upcoming events. It’s one of those features you never quite knew you needed, but once you start using it you never want to go back. It’s fantastic for things like kids’ soccer practice and other outdoor events, but it’s also handy just to see what the weather’s going to be like when you have to walk or drive to appointments.

Other improvements to the app include a slew of new icons and design changes, with a specific focus on improving the experience on the iPhone X and iPhone XS. The radar and mapping system have also been overhauled. Not only can you view the standard radar, but there are also maps for temperature, humidity, and precipitation accumulation, as well as warning layers for storms.

Weather Up is a free download on the App Store. Weather Up PRO is available as an in-app subscription purchase of either $9.99 per year or $1.99 per month. For more details on some of the best weather apps for iOS, be sure to read our full roundup right here.

