Netflix for iOS updated with improved media controls, more

Netflix has today updated its iOS app with better navigation and refreshed media controls. This update brings it to version 11.12.0 and is available now for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.

In terms of media controls, Netflix is making it easy to “jump to the exact point you want to” by double tapping the left or right side of the screen for going forward and back. This is similar to how YouTube handles skipping forward and back.

The company is also making the play/pause buttons much larger, with labels to quickly turn on subtitles or select new episodes. For those who like binging, Netflix has added a “Next Episode” button on iOS to make it even faster to jump to the next episode.

The Netflix app is available as a free download on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. It requires a monthly subscription that starts at $11 which will get you HD streaming and up to two simultaneous video streams.

Netflix was recently updated to support the new 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, making the experience greater by bringing it edge-to-edge. Do you subscribe to Netflix? What do you watch? Let us know in the comments below!

