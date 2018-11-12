Netflix for iOS updated with new iPad Pro resolution support

A few days after the release of the new iPad Pros, which feature Liquid Retina displays, Netflix for iOS has today been updated to support the new screen resolutions.

As usual, Netflix’s release notes are generic and don’t go into detail about any new features.

They read:

Someone eyeing your Netflix app on the bus? Make sure it’s the latest and greatest. Get the update for our best experience yet. And in this release, we fixed bugs and made performance improvements. Just for you.

Despite being the same screen resolution as the last generation, apps for the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro need to be updated to accommodate the rounded corners and Home indicator. Un-optimized apps are letter boxed for the status bar and Home indicator. And apps that were not updated for the 12.9-inch in general get pillar boxing as well.

This is easily noticeable in video apps as full screen videos don’t go to the edge of the iPad unless it has been updated for the new iPads.

Netflix is available as a free download on the App Store.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: