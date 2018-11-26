Apple launches all-new Entrepreneur Camp focused on app-driven businesses led by women

Alongside the return of its Hour of Code classes, Apple is launching an all-new Entrepreneur Camp that is focused on creating new opportunities based on app-driven businesses owned or led by women.

A first-of-its-kind, Apple is looking to aid app-driven businesses who are founded, co-founded or led by women that have a working app or prototype. The program will begin in January of 2019, but will begin accepting applications now.

“Apple is committed to helping more women assume leadership roles across the tech sector and beyond,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “We’re proud to help cultivate female leadership in the app development community with the new Apple Entrepreneur Camp, and we’re inspired both by the incredible work that’s already happening, and what’s sure to come.”

The Entrepreneur Camp will be held on a quarterly basis, with up to 20 app-based companies being accepted each round. The initial pilot session will only have 10 companies.

If accepted, each company will have the opportunity to send three attendees to Cupertino, California. Once there, attendees will go through a two-week program at Apple’s campus, which includes one-on-one “code-love assistance with Apple engineers”, as well as sessions from App Store marketing, design, technology, and aid from an Apple Developer representative.

Each company will also get two tickets to WWDC for the following year, as well as a free year in the Apple Developer program.

Those interested in the program can apply here.

