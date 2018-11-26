Apple Stores kicking off free Hour of Code sessions next week, new Swift Coding Club materials now available

Apple has today announced that it will be bringing its coding curriculum to the Computer Science Education Week. Starting today, students can register for thousands of free Hour of Code sessions available at all Apple Store locations worldwide. The sessions will begin December 1st and run through 14th.

Apple is also introducing today new Swift Coding Club materials that help educators teach coding outside the classroom. This curriculum is based on Apple’s own Swift programming language.

To help prepare and develop students for the workforce, the company unveiled new Advanced Placement curriculum and App Development with Swift certification.

In celebration of Computer Science Education Week, Apple has created a new Hour of Code Facilitator Guide that will help educators get the hang of Swift Playgrounds and other iPad applications.

Apple has been pushing coding in education for years. This will be the sixth year the company has hosted its daily Hour of Code sessions in December. Apple also offers Kids Hour sessions, which make coding fun by learning to control connected robots. These sessions are available for kids ages 6 through 12.

Swift Playgrounds is available as a free download on the App Store for everyone. It’s available in 15 languages including English, Spanish, French, Chinese, and Japanese.

To learn more about Apple and education, check out our weekly series, Making The Grade.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: