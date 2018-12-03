Apple has today opened up a new online store for active military personnel and veterans to make purchasing its products at a discount more accessible. Different from its education pricing, eligible military customers will receive 10% off Apple products, and the new discounted pricing even includes iPhones, Apple Watch, accessories, and more.

Apple previously offered active military and veteran discounts in Apple Stores, but didn’t have a dedicated online store. It also mirrored the discounted education pricing, which meant no deals on products like iPhone, Apple Watch, Apple TV, accessories, and much more.

As reported by Steven Aquino, Apple’s new Veterans and Military Store webpage offers 10% off on what looks like all of its products. The new storefront comes just in time for the holiday season.

Apple shared the following statement with Aquino:

At Apple we are deeply grateful to the men and women of our armed forces. We’re proud to offer active military and veterans a new dedicated online store with special pricing as an expression of our gratitude for their brave service.

One great aspect to this military discount is that immediate family members can take advantage of it, proving especially useful for active military who are currently deployed.

The Veterans and Military Purchase Program (“Program”) is a benefit provided by Apple Inc. (“Apple”) to current and Veteran members of the U.S. Military, National Guard and Reserve. The Program is also offered to their immediate family members who also reside in their same household. The Program is intended for personal use only.

An important aspect to this discounted store is making it easier for disabled veterans to pickup Apple devices that can be life-changing when it comes to accessibility. Check out the new the discounted online storefront here.

This latest retail update comes after Apple made a global deal with Amazon to launch an official storefront. A range of retailers previously sold Apple products, leading to a somewhat confusing experience for shoppers on Amazon. Moving forward, all Apple products will come directly from the company or from authorized Apple resellers.

You can check out the official Apple landing page on Amazon here.

