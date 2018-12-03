Apple Music being used to announce Grammy nominations this year

On Friday, December 7th, select categories from the upcoming 2019 Grammy Awards will be initially announced exclusively through Apple Music.

Due to the passing of former President George H.W. Bush, the original Wednesday, December 5th time-slot was reschedule to accommodate a memorial service. Now, Apple Music subscribers can tune in Friday at 8:30am EST to see “Nominations revealed in select categories”, according to Variety.

The only other exclusive provider of these nominations are CBS This Morning, who will be revealing their portion of the nominations at 8:30am, and GRAMMY.com, who will be publishing the complete list of nominations just fifteen minutes later at 8:45am.

It’s clear that Apple is serious about positioning Apple Music as a unique and important service in the music industry, and today’s announcement is a good example of that effort.

It also seems Apple is putting a little extra dev work into the service, as just earlier today, we noticed Apple beta testing a new version of Apple Music for Android, featuring tablet support and an updated UI.

Will you be tuning in on Friday to see the 2019 Grammy nominations unveiled live on Apple Music?

