Apple Music for Android gaining tablet support three years after launch

Apple has introduced more features in the latest beta release of Apple Music for Android. In version 2.7, which is only available to Google Group beta testers, tablet support for Android devices has arrived.

The latest stable release on the Google Play Store, version 2.6.1, still features the classic Android collapsable hamburger menu, however, v2.7 sees this UI aspect removed in favor of a more sensible bottom bar navigation. This design change helps the Apple Music layout easily resize for larger screens.

Since the number of Android users subscribed to Apple Music is already presumably low, added to the fact Android tablets simply aren’t that popular, this seems to be one of the only screenshots floating around the web currently. The common ‘Library’ and ‘Browse’ buttons are now much easier to reach at the bottom of the display, tucked right below the Now Playing controls.

While it’s a welcome change to see a tablet friendly UI being embraced, it has taken three years since launch to see this introduced. I guess Instagram is out of excuses for still not having that iPad app…

This isn’t the first time Apple has added features to its Android Apple Music app. Just last September, Apple introduced Android Auto compatibility along with improved Google Assistant integration.

Below is the brief but complete changelong for the update, as found on the Play Store.

Tablet Support: Enjoy Apple Music with an experience designed for a wider range of Android devices.

Performance improvements for images and audio playback.

Various bug fixes.

