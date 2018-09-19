Latest Apple Music for Android update brings Android Auto support, lyric search, more

After rolling out beta support to users last month, Apple Music for Android has today been updated with support for Android Auto. The update also brings lyric search, redesigned artist pages, and more. These features were all tested last month through the private Apple Music beta for Android.

With Android Auto support, Apple Music users can now control audio playback through their car’s infotainment system, including changing tracks, navigating through playlists, and more. The feature works much like it does with other audio apps.

Additionally, today’s update brings support for searching for a song by lyrics. This feature only recently came to the iOS counterpart of Apple Music, so it’s certainly notable to see the Android version gain support soon after. With search by lyrics, users can simply type in a notable lyrics from a song, and Apple Music will do its best to find what you’re looking for.

Other improvements include support for the recently-announced top 100 charts, as well as Friends Mixes. Here’s the full change log for Apple Music on Android’s latest update:

This update features: Android Auto. The best of Apple Music in your car.

Search by Lyrics. Use a few of the words to find a song.

New Artist Page. Play an artist with one tap, or browse all of the music with the improved design.

Friends Mix. A playlist of songs you’ll love from everything your friends are listening to.

Top 100. Play the daily top 100 songs from countries around the world.

Apple Music for Android is available as a free download on the Play Store.

