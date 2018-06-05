iOS 12 tidbits: Accidental screenshots on iPhone X, Apple Music lyric search, Face ID rescans, more

As we continue to dig through the iOS 12 beta, a variety of smaller, yet useful features continue to pop up. Such changes include accidental screenshot prevention on iPhone X, easier Face ID rescanning, new notification settings, and much more.

iPhone X Accidental Screenshot

Anyone with an iPhone X knows how easy it is to accidentally take a screenshot of the lock screen when pulling the device out of your pocket. With iOS 12, Apple has made a small but notable improvement here. Now, screenshots are disabled on the lock screen until the screen has been on for several seconds.

Hey Siri on Low Power Mode

According to a Reddit user, Hey Siri now works on Low Power Mode. Previously, Apple disabled this feature as part of the Low Power Mode settings, but iOS 12 adds support even when your battery is running low.

Face ID Rescanning

Apple has made the process of rescanning your face after a Face ID fail much easier. In iOS 11, users were required could swipe up then down on the Home indicator to force a rescan. In iOS 12, however, Apple now says users can simply swipe up from the bottom.

This feature makes it significantly easier to retry unlocking your device after Face ID fails and will theoretically reduce the number of times a user is forced to fall back and enter their passcode.

Apple Music Lyric Search

In the Music app, users can now search for a song by using a lyric from that song. This will make it easier to find a track that you have stuck in your head, but might not know the title to.

In the Music app, you simply type in a line from the song, and Apple Music will comb through lyrics to find the track you’re looking for.

Silent Notifications

As described on Apple’s website, a new Silent Notifications feature will allow notifications to be sent directly to Notification Center, as opposed to a popup or banner first:

Deliver quietly Within Instant Tuning, you can choose to have notifications delivered silently to Notification Center by default so you’re not interrupted by alerts.

Portrait Lighting Improvements

iOS 11 introduced a new Portrait Lighting features, but the feature was touted as being in beta for obvious reasons. While it still carries the beta label, Apple says iOS 12 includes improvements to Portrait Lighting:

Portrait mode photos are better than ever. Camera now generates a mask when it detects a person and intelligently and elegantly separates the person from the scene.

