Upgraded Insta360 One X panoramic video camera bundle now available as Apple Store exclusive

The Apple Online Store has begun exclusively selling the Insta360 One X for $449 as a newer, upgraded model to sit alongside the already popular $329 Insta 360 One. 9to5Mac’s Ben Lovejoy reviewed the original Insta 360 One. He found the tiny, 360 action camera to be a little pricey, but ultimately in line with the going rate for a high-quality action camera.

Although there were initial concerns over the quality of the iOS app, Ben ultimately concluded:

I have to say, I absolutely love this gadget. In one trip, the Insta360 ONE went from being an interesting novelty to something I now consider an indispensable part of my travel kit. I won’t be leaving the country without it.

The One X, which is the more premium model compared to the standard Insta 360 One, features a larger but still compact body, an 18MP camera capable of taking 5.7K 360 shots, and comes with a smart tripod, selfie stick, extra batteries and a carrying case.

Insta360 is hoping you’ll shell out an extra $120 for HDR video and sharper 5.7K video rather than the 24MP 360 videos you’ll be capped at shooting with the $329 model.

The Insta360 One X can be purchased from the Apple Online Store for $449.95 today.

