Upgraded Insta360 One X panoramic video camera bundle now available as Apple Store exclusive

- Dec. 5th 2018 8:02 am PT

0

The Apple Online Store has begun exclusively selling the Insta360 One X for $449 as a newer, upgraded model to sit alongside the already popular $329 Insta 360 One. 9to5Mac’s Ben Lovejoy reviewed the original Insta 360 One. He found the tiny, 360 action camera to be a little pricey, but ultimately in line with the going rate for a high-quality action camera.

Although there were initial concerns over the quality of the iOS app, Ben ultimately concluded:

I have to say, I absolutely love this gadget. In one trip, the Insta360 ONE went from being an interesting novelty to something I now consider an indispensable part of my travel kit. I won’t be leaving the country without it.

The One X, which is the more premium model compared to the standard Insta 360 One, features a larger but still compact body, an 18MP camera capable of taking 5.7K 360 shots, and comes with a smart tripod, selfie stick, extra batteries and a carrying case. 

Insta360 is hoping you’ll shell out an extra $120 for HDR video and sharper 5.7K video rather than the 24MP 360 videos you’ll be capped at shooting with the $329 model.

The Insta360 One X can be purchased from the Apple Online Store for $449.95 today.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

Apple Retail

Apple Retail

Apple operates 506 retail stores across the globe. Lead by former Burberry CEO Angela Ahrendts, the company's retail presence continues to grow with community initiatives like "Today At Apple."

About the Author