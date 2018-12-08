Apple gets in the holiday spirit with annual Beer Bash concert & Toys for Tots visit

Apple hosted its annual holiday Beer Bash celebration at its 1 Infinite Loop campus in Cupertino, California on Friday night, with Frozen star Idina Menzel selected as the night’s entertainment. Tim Cook further took to Twitter to spotlight Apple’s celebration of USMC’s Toys for Tots charity program, which provides holiday toys to impoverished families and children.

Apple has regularly hosted a Beer Bash celebration on the first Friday of December. Last year, TV and pop star Gwen Stefani performed at the holiday Beer Bash at the company’s headquarters. And while there doesn’t happen to be extensive coverage on Apple’s linage with the Toys for Tots foundation, Cook’s tweet mentions how Apple’s annual Toys for Tots is “one of [his] favorite holiday traditions”

Some of those in attendance at the event have posted footage to social media, showing the Frozen lead preforming her infinitely popular “Let It Go.” If you happen to be interested, you can view a clip from the performance below.

Here’s Cook’s tweet on the holiday concert.

A big thank-you from our Apple family to the phenomenally talented @idinamenzel. Your voice is a gift — thank you for sharing it with us. What a wonderful way to celebrate the holidays! ☃️ pic.twitter.com/nc9SOpVmMj — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 8, 2018

And here is the CEO commenting on how the Toys for Tots annual drive is a critical part of his holiday season.

One of my favorite holiday traditions — our annual @ToysForTots_USA celebration. Thanks @USMC for your service to our country and for spreading holiday magic to children in need. pic.twitter.com/P7syRpP14v — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 8, 2018

