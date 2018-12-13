Apple to build new $1bn campus in Austin, add thousands of jobs across the US

Apple today announced plans to build a new campus in North Austin, representing a $1 billion investment. It will also add thousands of new jobs across the United States by 2023, with new offices set up in Seattle, San Diego, and Culver City.

It also announced plans to expand its presence in Pittsburgh, New York, and Colorado.

Apple says it added 6,000 US jobs in 2018 alone and employs 90,000 across all 50 states (most are retail employees).

Apple will create 20,000 jobs in the United States by 2023 with a significant swelling in Austin thanks to the new campus. In a statement, Apple CEO Tim Cook said Apple is ‘proud to bring new opportunity to cities across the United States and to significantly deepen our quarter-century partnership with the city and people of Austin’.