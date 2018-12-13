Hands-on with Slope iPad and iPhone stand [Video] + 25% off deal for 9to5 readers

As featured in at the MoMA (Museum of Modern Art) Design Stores, Slope is the ultimate iPhone and iPad stand. Featuring a beautiful patented design, Slope utilizes a unique suction technology that keeps your device snuggly attached to the stand like no other on the market. Head below for our hands-on look video!

The nano foam pads used on Slope stands are composed of thousands of microscopic air pockets which work very similar to a suction cup. By pressing your device against the pad, the nano foam forces the air out of those tiny pockets, creating a vacuum like effect resulting in an incredibly strong grip as you’ll see in our video demonstration above.

The best part about this unique suction technology versus other products on the market, any loss in its adhesive properties over time can be remedied by simply wiping the pads with an included cleaning cloth and water.

Wiplabs created the Slope as a universal stand solution for all tablets and smartphones with a flat back, although you can definitely tell why Apple fans are particularly loving the product. The stand itself looks much like the iMac’s stand and is made with the same brushed and anodized aluminum finish to essentially turn your iPhone or iPad into a miniature iMac. The Slope is probably the closest you will get to having a non-Apple product that seamlessly blends with the rest of your Apple ecosystem. Its design is so well received that you’ll also find it featured in the Museum of Modern Art’s (MOMA) design store.

The Slope stand is available for purchase in two sizes to accommodate smaller and larger (+9”) tablets. The smaller stand is geared towards your iPhone or other smaller mobile devices and iPads. A larger option is built to comfortably prop up your larger tablets including the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

