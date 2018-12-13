Tumblr for iOS returns to App Store after child pornography discovery, new ban on adult content

After a month-long rollercoaster, Tumblr today has returned to the App Store. As you’ll remember, Tumblr for iOS was pulled from the App Store almost exactly a month ago over what was eventually revealed to be child pornography. Since then, Tumblr announced it was removing all adult content from the platform, and now it’s back on the App Store.

This means that users can now head to the App Store to download Tumblr for their iOS devices. The app still carries the same “17+” rating on the App Store for “ Frequent/Intense Mature/Suggestive Themes/Frequent Intense Sexual Content or Nudity.” It’s unclear if that rating might change once the full ban on adult content goes into effect next week.

Tumblr hasn’t issued a full statement on the return of its iOS app to the App Store. In a brief update to its support site this week, the company simply said, “The Tumblr iOS app is back in the App Store and available for download. Thanks again for your patience.”

Tumblr’s issues began last month when Apple removed its iOS app from the App Store without a public explanation. Tumblr initially stayed quiet on the situation, but it eventually revealed that the removal was due to the discovery of child pornography. At the time, Tumblr explained that content uploaded to its platform was checked against “industry database of known child sexual abuse material,” and that an audit revealed content on its platform that was not yet included in that database.

Earlier this month, Tumblr announced a shift in policy, saying it would ban all adult content from its platform starting December 17th. This announcement drew criticism from many, but Tumblr said it had given “given serious thought to who we want to be to our community moving forward and have been hard at work laying the foundation for a better Tumblr.”

In conjunction with its return to the App Store, Tumblr for iOS has been updated to version 12.2:

Out with the old and in with the new update! From here on out, you can expect a smoother experience and the latest and most up-to-date features.

This particular update also includes changes to Tumblr’s Community Guidelines, which prohibit certain kinds of content from being shown on Tumblr.

Tumblr for iOS is available as a free download on the App Store.

