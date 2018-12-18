Satechi launches sleek new USB-C Stand Hub for iMac and iMac Pro with seven ports

- Dec. 18th 2018 8:00 am PT

Satechi is out today with its latest Apple accessory, a USB-C Stand Hub for iMac owners that offers some elevation as well as bringing regularly used I/O to the front of the machine. Available in both silver and space gray, Satechi’s Type-C Aluminum Monitor Stand Hub for iMac is available now.

After recently launching its new iPad Pro hub and gold updates to its Mac USB-C hubs to match the 2018 MacBook Air, Satechi announced its new iMac accessory in a press release today:

Satechi, known for producing accessories that make everyday life more convenient, announces the availability of its Type-C Aluminum Monitor Stand Hub for iMac. The sleek stand feature seven built-in ports for an ergonomic design to enhance and maximize desk space, while allowing for convenient access to peripheral devices.

Satechi USB-C Stand Hub Highlights

  • Offers seven ports over a single USB-C cable in addition to raising your iMac
  • 3 x USB 3.0 ports ( 3.1 Gen 1, up to 5 Gbps)
  • 1 x USB-C port (3.1 Gen 1 up to 5Gbps)
  • 1 x 3.5mm headphone port
  • 1 x SD and microSD slot (UHS-I for up to 104 Mbps)
  • Includes USB-A to USB-C adapter to work with old and new iMac models
  • Aluminum build in silver or space gray

While the adapter comes in the box, it looks like a USB-C cable is not included with this Hub Stand (Anker makes a good 3 foot option that supports data and power delivery for $12).

Satechi’s new USB-C Hub Stand is available now from its Amazon storefront and the company’s website for $90.

