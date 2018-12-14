Satechi unveils new gold USB-C hub lineup to match the 2018 MacBook Air

Satechi has today unveiled new variants of its USB-C hub lineup to match the new tone of gold on the 2018 MacBook Air. New options with the fresh color include the Pro Hub Adapter, Slim Multi-Port Adapter, and Multi-Port Adapter with Ethernet.

The company announced the new hubs available for pre-order now in a press release:

Satechi, known for producing accessories that make everyday life more efficient without compromising style, announces three of its most popular Type-C adapters are now available in a sleek, gold finish to complement the latest USB-C products on the market, such as the Gold MacBook Air, while expanding device capabilities.

Here’s how Satechi describes the three products:

ALUMINUM TYPE-C PRO HUB ADAPTER Satechi’s Aluminum Type-C Pro Hub Adapter is the perfect all-in-one companion for the 2018 MacBook Air and 2016/2017/2018 MacBook Pro. Sleek and compact, the Pro Hub Adapter features a USB-C PD port, USB-C data port, 2 USB 3.0 ports, 4k HDMI, and a SD/Micro card reader. Simply, plug and play to expand your MacBooks capabilities. SLIM ALUMINUM TYPE-C MULTI-PORT ADAPTER V2 The Slim Type-C Multi-Port Adapter V2 seamlessly combines essential ports into a sleek, compact device for expansion ports on-the-go. Small but mighty, the adapter adds a micro/SD card reader, USB-C Power Delivery (PD), 4K HDMI and USB 3.0 ports, all from a single USB-C port. ALUMINUM TYPE-C MULTI-PORT ADAPTER 4K WITH ETHERNET V2 Satechis best-selling Aluminum Type-C Multi-Port Adapter with 4K HDMI video input and Ethernet port also includes the ability to expand Type-C USB 3.1 ports into three USB 3.0 ports, and features an SD card slot, a micro SD card slot and a passthrough USB-C port, allowing users to charge the device while using the adapter.

The Slim Multi-Port Adapter goes for $70, the Multi-Port Adapter with Ethernet is priced at $90, with the Pro Hub Adapter at $100. The new gold variant will start shipping to customers next month.

These USB-C hubs are available in silver and space gray as well, with a wide range of options available on Satechi’s Amazon storefront.

