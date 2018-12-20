Readdle’s Calendars 5 iOS app update arrives with Apple Watch app and Siri Shortcuts [Giveaway]

Popular developer, Readdle, responsible for apps such as Spark, PDF Expert, and more has released a great update for its Calendars 5 iOS app today. The two main features in this release are Siri Shortcuts support and an Apple Watch app. We’ve also got 10 free copies of Calendars 5 to share with 9to5Mac readers, courtesy of Readdle.

Whoosh! Screen Cleaner

Here’s how Readdle describes the new features along with some handy use cases:

Useful Siri Shortcuts You can ask Siri to do certain calendar actions for you with simple voice commands. To create a shortcut go to Calendars 5 settings > Select an action > Record a Phrase. Here’s the list of supported actions: Show events for today (agenda)

Show the next event

Open Month/week/day view

Open Tasks

Create a new event

Create a new task Apple Watch App It’s the all-new watchOS app that brings the power of Calendars 5 to your wrist. Now, you can do loads of actions without even picking up your iPhone and thus save time. The app alone lets you create events with voice input or scribble, view event’s content, a list of events and complete tasks. You can also customize your watch face with useful Calendars complications to faster create events, view the next meeting, free time slots, or the progress of the current event.

Calendars 5 is highly rated by users with a 4.7/5 average on almost 25,000 reviews. The app is a $7 download for iPad, iPhone, and Apple Watch from the App Store with optional in-app purchases.

Thanks to Readdle, we’ve got 10 free copies of Calendars 5 to share. Check out the comments below for details.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: