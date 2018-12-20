Twitter is bringing back its popular tweet client label on iOS

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced this evening that Twitter is adding back its popular tweet source label feature. This allows you to see which Twitter client was used to send a tweet in the official Twitter for iOS app.

You can view the tweet source label by tapping on a tweet and looking next to the date and time details. The client name is hyperlinked, with that link taking you to a Twitter support page on which it details the functionality:

Tweet source labels help you better understand how a Tweet was posted. This additional information provides context about the Tweet and its author. If you don’t recognize the source, you may want to learn more to determine how much you trust their content.

If this feature sounds familiar, it’s because Twitter offered it up until 2012 when it was removed as part of the company’s efforts to make tweets client-agnostic. Back then, Twitter first removed the feature from iOS and eventually from its web client as well.

Despite Twitter removing the capability, many third-party applications and TweetDeck have continued to offer it. Thus, today’s update to Twitter for iOS makes it comparable to those third-party competitors (at least in terms of this single feature).

Tweet source labels are rolling out now to accounts everywhere. If you don’t see it just yet, be sure you’re on the latest version of Twitter for iOS and keep checking as it seems to be a slow rollout.

