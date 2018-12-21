Bad Lip Reading offers its first Apple video with hilarious fictional products like Apple Skin Twist and Handsome Anthony

Popular YouTube channel Bad Lip Reading is out today with its first take on an Apple Event. The comical video mashes up goofy lip readings from Tim Cook and Craig Federighi and comes up with hilarious fictional products like “Handsome Anthony,” “Apple Skin Twist,” the “Lickamaforbus” and more.

Bad Lip Reading gained popularity a few years back with hits like The NFL a Bad Lip Reading racking up over 70 million views. Since then, BLR has given its unique comedic treatment to tv shows, movies, politics, and more.

As spotted by Mashable, BLR launched its first Apple video today simply called “Apple Product Launch.” The video shows real Apple event footage with modified audio and video to show Tim Cook and Craig Federighi introducing some really humorous products like a plant-based guitar called the “Lickamaforbus,” the “Apple Skin Twist,” “Apple Wish Prince,” and my personal favorite “Handsome Anthony.”

Now Anthony can take you to the museum or the snow cone palace. But if he ever asks for Geppetto, you need to destroy him forcefully first thing, it’s vital mmmkay.

Check out the full video below for a good laugh and a couple of BLR’s other popular videos like its Star Wars content too.

