iPhone XR made up 32% of iPhone sales in November, down from iPhone 8/8 Plus in 2017

A new report from CIRP today provides some insight on how iPhone XR, XS, XS Max and more have sold after the first few months of availability. With 32% share of total iPhone sales, the XR took a bit lower share at 32% than the iPhone 8/8 Plus did during the same period in 2017.

Whoosh! Screen Cleaner

CIRPs latest report dives into the iPhone sales mix for November 2018 and compares the data to previous years to see how iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max have performed during the holiday quarter.

CIRP partner and co-founder, Josh Lowitz, noted that comparisons are a bit tricky as Apple as has changed its launch strategy over the last few years.

Of course, comparisons are difficult, because of how Apple sequenced new model launches in the past two years. Last year, Apple launched the evolutionary iPhone 8 and 8 Plus first. This year, Apple launched the more expensive models earlier, presumably trying to catch early demand from the most loyal customers. In its study, iPhone XR landed with 32% share of total iPhone sales which was better than iPhone X in 2017 with 30% but lower than iPhone 8/8 Plus at 39%.

Another interesting finding in CIRPs research was that more users switched from Android to pick up a new iPhone during the holiday quarter.

Among iPhone buyers, 82% upgraded from an iPhone, while 16% upgraded from an Android phone. At the November 2017 launch of iPhone X, 86% upgraded from an iPhone, and 11% upgraded from Android. Following the September 2017 launch of iPhone 8 and 8 Plus and before the iPhone X was available, 87% upgraded from an iPhone, while 12% upgraded from Android. CIRPs study was based on 165 US customers who purchased an iPhone XR in the 30 days after it was launched. While Apple has never shared details on sales mix, it also announced during its last earnings call that it won’t be providing unit sales anymore. As for how the 2018 iPhone lineup is selling, we heard yet another prediction that Apple will be cutting orders for Q2 (calendar Q1) by up to 4 millions units, 2.5 million of those cut said to be iPhone XR.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: