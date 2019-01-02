Tim Cook holding all-hands meeting w/ Apple employees on Thursday to discuss Q1 2019

Following Apple’s revision to its Q1 2019 earnings expectations, Tim Cook will hold an all-hands meeting with employees tomorrow. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the meeting will focus on today’s news with employees given the opportunity to ask questions.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

Details of the all-hands meeting are unclear at this point, but it is possible we will learn more about what’s discussed tomorrow after the fact.

Earlier today, Tim Cook published a letter directed towards Apple investors in which he outlined the struggles that faced Apple during Q1 2019, which is the company’s normally monstrous holiday quarter.

As part of that letter, Cook revealed that Apple is cutting its revenue guidance for Q1 2019 from between $89 billion and $93 billion to $84 billion. Cook cited factors such as struggles in China as Apple’s worse-than-expected performance.

We’ll have more details – if available – of the all-hands meeting tomorrow. In the meantime, check up on all of today’s AAPL news below.

Related stories:

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: