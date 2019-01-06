Withings brings ECGs to its new analog smartwatch and blood pressure monitor, launches affordable smartwatch with 18 month battery life
Withings has unveiled a trio of new products tonight at CES. We’ve got new a 3-in-1 health device called BPM Core that can take blood pressure, ECGs (electrocardiograms), and also be used as a stethoscope. Withings has also introduced Move ECG, the first analog smartwatch to offer ECGs, and a new affordable smartwatch collection called Move.
Whoosh! Screen Cleaner
Two of Withings’ new health products offer users the ability to take medical grade ECGs at home like Apple Watch Series 4. Meanwhile, all of its products integrate with Apple’s Health app to easily see and track your data on iPhone.
Withings BPM Core
BPM Core can take blood pressure, ECGs, and also function as a stethoscope. Here’s how the company describes the new product:
Honored with a CES Innovation Award, Withings BPM Core, is the company’s mostadvanced health device to date, combining stylish design with medical data traditionally only available in a clinical setting. Along with blood pressure and heart rate monitoring, the three-in-one device measures ECG used to identify atrial fibrillation (AFib), a serious form of irregular heart rhythm that can lead to heart failure, fatigue and shortness of breath and is a major risk for stroke. In addition, its digital stethoscope can provide early detection of valvular heart disease, characterized by damage to one of the four heart valves that may require surgical intervention to avoid heart failure.
BPM Core includes a rechargeable battery that uses micro USB to juice up. The new 3-in-1 cardiovascular device works with the company’s Health Mate app.
Users can perform all three functions in one sitting in 90 seconds, or use the features independently as well.
Withings BPM Core will be priced at $250 and will be available in Q2 2019. It is currently under review by the FDA and CE.
For those looking for just a digital blood pressure monitor that works with Apple’s Health app, you can pick up the Withings Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor for $80.
Withings Move ECG
Move ECG is what Withings calls “the world’s first analog watch with the ability to record a medical grade electrocardiogram.”
It has a similar look and feel to Withings’ other analog smartwatches like the Steel HR and the Activité lineup.
Withings is committed to creating beautifully designed products that are simple for people to incorporate into their daily lives to monitor their health and reach their wellness goals. Honored with a CES Innovation Award, Move ECG embodies this mission by combining medical grade heart monitoring technology with the popular connected analog watch design and superior battery life of up to one year, making it easy and enjoyable to wear and monitor health levels from day to night.
Move ECG uses three electrodes to take ECGs with the third one being integrated into the bezel of the wearable:
Move ECG includes three electrodes to ensure measurement accuracy. Two electrodes are discreetly integrated inside the main body of the watch, and the third electrode is in the stainless steel bezel of the watch. When users experience symptoms such as palpitation, they simply need to touch both sides of the bezel to start recording anytime and anywhere.
An impressive feature of the Move ECG smartwatch is up to 12 months of battery life. It also has water resistance up to 50m and sleep tracking.
Move ECG will go on sale in Q2 2019 for $130, it is also currently under review by the FDA and CE.
Withings Move
Lastly is the company’s new Move lineup offers affordable, customizable smartwatches with long-lasting battery life.
Move boasts the same features and capabilities people enjoy from Withings’ activity tracker portfolio and a new customization option that allows people to choose from a range of case, wristband, dial, handle, watch face colors and material combinations.
Move smartwatches feature up to 18 month battery life, water resistance up to 50m, and sleep tracking, and more.
Move is available for pre-order from Withings for $70 with shipping beginning on February 5th. Additional colors and accessories for the Move lineup will be rolling out throughout 2019.
Check out the rest of Withings’ health products like smart scales, sleep trackers, and more on its Amazon storefront.
You can keep up with all of the latest product announcements from Las Vegas and check out our on the ground coverage with our CES 2019 Guide.
Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: