Withings brings ECGs to its new analog smartwatch and blood pressure monitor, launches affordable smartwatch with 18 month battery life

Honored with a CES Innovation Award, Withings BPM Core, is the company’s mostadvanced health device to date, combining stylish design with medical data traditionally only available in a clinical setting. Along with blood pressure and heart rate monitoring, the three-in-one device measures ECG used to identify atrial fibrillation (AFib), a serious form of irregular heart rhythm that can lead to heart failure, fatigue and shortness of breath and is a major risk for stroke. In addition, its digital stethoscope can provide early detection of valvular heart disease, characterized by damage to one of the four heart valves that may require surgical intervention to avoid heart failure.

BPM Core includes a rechargeable battery that uses micro USB to juice up. The new 3-in-1 cardiovascular device works with the company’s Health Mate app.

Users can perform all three functions in one sitting in 90 seconds, or use the features independently as well.

Withings BPM Core will be priced at $250 and will be available in Q2 2019. It is currently under review by the FDA and CE.

For those looking for just a digital blood pressure monitor that works with Apple’s Health app, you can pick up the Withings Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor for $80.

Withings Move ECG

Move ECG is what Withings calls “the world’s first analog watch with the ability to record a medical grade electrocardiogram.”

It has a similar look and feel to Withings’ other analog smartwatches like the Steel HR and the Activité lineup.

Move ECG uses three electrodes to take ECGs with the third one being integrated into the bezel of the wearable: Move ECG includes three electrodes to ensure measurement accuracy. Two electrodes are discreetly integrated inside the main body of the watch, and the third electrode is in the stainless steel bezel of the watch. When users experience symptoms such as palpitation, they simply need to touch both sides of the bezel to start recording anytime and anywhere. An impressive feature of the Move ECG smartwatch is up to 12 months of battery life. It also has water resistance up to 50m and sleep tracking. Move ECG will go on sale in Q2 2019 for $130, it is also currently under review by the FDA and CE.

Withings Move

Lastly is the company’s new Move lineup offers affordable, customizable smartwatches with long-lasting battery life.