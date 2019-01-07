Apple Music lyrics & search expanding to several new countries

Apple has today expanded its lyric search feature in Apple Music to several new countries. This feature lets users search for songs within Apple Music by simply typing a portion of the lyrics. The company is also expanding lyric availability today as well.

Apple Music lyrics were previously available in the United States, Australia, Canada, and the U.K. and are today expanding to Germany, Ireland, South Africa, Spain, Mexico, New Zealand, and France (via MacRumors).

Support for lyrics search kicked off in iOS 12, allowing users to search songs based on its lyrics. To get to this point, Apple began with initial lyrics support in iOS 10, which allowed users to view the lyrics of specific songs when listening to a song that’s available through Apple Music.

To search a song, simply go into Apple Music > Search and type in the snippet of lyrics. Lyrics search, like any modern search, can work even if you get a word out of the phrase incorrectly.

To get lyrics, tap on the now playing card at the bottom of your screen, and scroll down, past the now playing controls and (if available) you’ll see the lyrics for the song.

Lyrics support is available on iPhone, iPad, Android, Mac, and on Apple TV.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: