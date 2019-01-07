Moshi introduces SnapTo iPhone wireless charging car mount, new USB-C headsets at CES 2019

Accessory maker Moshi is debuting several new products in Las Vegas this year at CES 2019. A new system for wirelessly charging your iPhone while on the go and an expanded headphone lineup take advantage of the hardware changes on recent iPhones and iPads.

The SnapTo Magnetic Car Mount with Wireless Charging is designed to work with Moshi’s existing Altra, iGlaze, and Vesta series iPhone cases. Each case offers a cutout for inserting metal tabs required for the mount. With the system installed, users can quickly snap their iPhone to Moshi’s car and wall mounts. Both a standard and Qi-certified car mount are offered, bringing wireless charging to your dashboard.

According to Moshi, the mounting system works by placing magnets around the circumference of the wireless charging coil, letting power pass through.

On the audio side of the lineup, Moshi’s new Mythro C and Avanti C headsets both use USB-C connections for output. The Mythro C earbuds are built with aluminum housing, while the Avanti C is an on-ear headset with leather ear cups. Both products should be compatible out of the box with USB-C-capable Macs and the 2018 iPad Pro models, which dropped their Lightning connectors in favor of a USB-C port.

Both headsets are equipped with a Digital-to-analog converter and Class G amplifier. Moshi says that USB-C connections offer superior audio quality due to the DAC being located near the drivers.

The Mythro C is available on Moshi’s website for $50 starting today, and the Avanti C headset will be available for $200 in late February. The SnapTo Wall Mount is available today for $19, and the SnapTo Car Mount and Car Mount with Wireless charging will be available in mid-April for $30 and $60 respectively.

